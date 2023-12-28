INDIANAPOLIS — Before New Year’s Eve, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are reminding Indianapolis residents not to fire a weapon into the air.

According to a news release from IMPD, officials said firing a weapon into the air is a “dangerous and illegal action (that) can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrest and prosecution.” This comes as IMPD normally responds to a number of calls for service involving shots fired on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said that a bullet fired into the air can “ascend a mile or more in the air.” Depending on the size of the ammunition, it can fall between 300 feet and 500 feet per second.

If a person is arrested for firing a weapon, they could face a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, according to the release. This charge can be punishable by six months up to two and a half years in jail, as well as a potential fine of up to $10,000.

“IMPD looks forward to 2024 and urges everyone to celebrate the New Year safely while remembering what goes up must come down,” the release said.

Officials encouraged indiviudals to call 911 if they see someone firing a weapon.