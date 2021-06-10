IMPD: At least 1 shot after reported attempted break-in at near west side home

Indianapolis Area Crime

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a reported attempted burglary that ended with shots fired at a near west side home and a person shot.

The call came in from the 3100 block of W. North Street around 2 a.m.

Investigators believe there was an attempted burglary at a home in the area, and the resident was trying to defend his or her home. Police say that homeowner had a leg injury, but it’s unclear if it is a gunshot wound.

Police also believe the suspected burglar showed up at Methodist Hospital downtown to be treated for a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.

