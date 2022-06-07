INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man identified as a suspect in an attempted murder in Indianapolis fled to Memphis where he tried to outrun police and ended up causing an accident that injured one person.

Maceo Roberts faces charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in Marion County. He is currently being held in jail in Tennessee where he has charges of evading arrest, illegally possessing a weapon, driving on a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, and more.

Maceo Roberts

A report by WREG in Memphis stated that Roberts also was found to have an active armed robbery warrant in New Orleans.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 6800 block of E. 21st Street on April 24 where a 41-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was transported in critical but stable condition.

Through speaking to witnesses, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old Maceo Roberts. Detectives learned Roberts fled south to Memphis, however, and quickly alerted the Memphis Police Department.

According to WREG’s report, on April 25 Memphis officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Roberts when he quickly sped away and crashed into two vehicles. One person was injured in the crash but were in non-critical condition, according to police.

Roberts reportedly tried to flee on foot after the crash but was apprehended. A handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting on 21st Street is asked to contact Detective Doug Morning at the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Doug.Morning@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, called Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.