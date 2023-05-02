INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen with a possible baby inside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted around 8:35 p.m. that crews were on scene in the 4000 block of W. Washington Street near Holt Road on the city’s west side.

IMPD said officers were called to the area on report of a stolen car with a possible 7-month-old infant inside. Police provided a photo of the stolen car, shown below.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.