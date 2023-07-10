INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a Marion County Jail prisoner stole a sheriff’s van and attempted to escape but wound up crashing into a telephone pole.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. the inmate attacked a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy inside the dention center’s sally port and was able to gain control of the sheriff’s van.

After stealing the jail van, the suspect fled out of the Criminal Justice Center complex but crashed in the 3000 block of Prospect Street.

Deputies were able to take the suspect back into custody following the crash. At least one deputy received minor injuries while apprehending the suspect, IMPD said.

Heavy police presence on Prospect Street where a sheriff’s van is crashed into a pole near the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis.

IMPD said the suspect and one deputy were transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect was said to be in stable condition. No condition was provided for the deputy at this time.

IMPD said the Criminal Justice Center is secure and there is no additional threat to the public.

Prospect Street between Sherman and Keystone is expected to be shut down for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.