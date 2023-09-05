INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a man was found Monday night on Indy’s northwest side.

Officers responded to 6700 Stanhope Way around 9 p.m. on a report of a death investigation and located the victim with injuries consistent with trauma. It was later discovered the injuries were from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.