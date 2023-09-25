INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near Indy’s northwest side.

Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 25th Street around 7 a.m. behind a vacant home in an alley. They located an adult male unresponsive in a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD said the man died on the scene.

Investigators revealed that a family member called police after finding the man.

IMPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

