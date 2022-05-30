INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the woman at the center of a recent death investigation was shot and killed accidentally by a juvenile in her home last week.

Police say 35-year-old Kendra Berry was fatally shot on May 26 in an apartment on Laurel Street on Indy’s south side.

Before IMPD confirmed the accidental nature of the shooting, the sentiment was echoed by multiple family friends.

Police say they will not release any further details about the shooting.

It is NOT considered a homicide.