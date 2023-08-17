INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continues investigating a possible shootout near downtown Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Illinois Street, according to police reports. Officers found at least 29 shell cases, seven bullet fragments and a gun at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, according to IMPD.

