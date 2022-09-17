INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-465 southbound at mile marker 12 Saturday morning.

According to police, a vehicle pursuit is what led to the crash however it was called off due to the driver going the wrong way.

The suspect in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle that was hit has been pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.