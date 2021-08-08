IMPD creates task force to combat 52% increase in carjackings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday announced the creation of a new task force in response to a 52% increase in reported carjackings from 2020 to 2021.

But that wasn’t the only concerning statistic IMPD cited. The police department said 52% (13 out of 25) of all suspects arrested for carjacking in 2021 were juveniles, with 36% (8 out of 25) under the age of 16.

IMPD also noted that between January 1 and June 30 of 2021, there were 112 carjacking incidents logged, but only 20 of those cases have resulted in arrests.

“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recognizes this surge of armed carjackings and is working diligently to identify, locate, arrest and deter those involved in these violent acts,” the department said in a Facebook post.

To combat this alarming trend, IMPD Criminal Investigations has created the Carjacking Task Force within its robbery branch. IMPD said this task force will consist of IMPD robbery detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force officers and special agents with the FBI.

Suspects arrested for robbery as a result of a carjacking will have their case presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for review. Suspects may then be charged for being in violation of Federal law under Title 18 United States Code 2119, which carries a sentence of imprisonment up to 15 years in the Bureau of Prisons (if no serious bodily injury), up to 25 years (if serious bodily injury), or up to life in prison (if death results). IMPD

IMPD asks anyone with information about a carjacking to call the IMPD robbery office at 327-3475. Callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.