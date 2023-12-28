INDIANAPOLIS — 2023 was a challenging year for Indianapolis police which included a record number of youth homicides and more officer-involved shootings than the city has seen since 2015.

However, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made some progress in reducing violent crime overall.

According to IMPD, violent crime is down about 7.5% from last year. While it’s a sign of progress, both the department and community leaders are hoping for continued positive change in 2024.

The department is reporting a nearly 18% decrease in criminal homicides compared to last year. But overall, there were more than 210 homicides in Indianapolis this year. In 2022 there were 226 total homicides. That’s a decrease of 7%.

“I just see 2023 as a continuation of 2022,” Rev. David Greene, president of The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, said. “We’ve got a long way to go in terms of the community feeling safe.”

The numbers do reflect a step in the right direction, one IMPD attributes to strong relationships with the community and outreach programs.

“We’re going to continue to collaborate with the community as we come into the new year and hopefully those numbers will continue to decline,” IMPD public information officer William Young said.

In 2024, The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis president David Greene hopes to see an increased crime solvability rate, and for IMPD’s community and youth engagement programs receive more funding. But another concern – is the high number of officer-involved shootings that happened in 2023.

“Not the ones where clearly someone pointed a gun at a police officer. We understand that,” Greene explained. “It’s the ones where somebody was in a tree or somebody had a machete – especially those that may have had mental health issues… why did they end up dead?”

IMPD says they will be addressing that next year, in part by hiring an outside consultant.

“That is concerning to our agency,” Young said. “Our officers continuously work day in and day out to make our city safe. So we want to figure out why that’s happening.”

But as we inch closer to the new year, we have yet to learn who will lead IMPD through it.

“Whoever is the chief is tackling a difficult situation but I believe there are people that exist that can do the job,” Greene said.

“Hopefully that new chief will hit the ground running and be transparent just like Chief Taylor was,” Young said.

The department said they’ll share details on the specific initiatives they’ll be working on next year in the first few weeks of January.

IMPD will account for the largest slice of the city’s 2024 budget, at $324 million. The department says some of that will be used for recruitment efforts, as they are still down a couple hundred officers – and installing dash cameras.