INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD took one person into custody after engaging in a chase that started near IU Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police received reports of a reckless driver just before 7 a.m. in the area of W. 16th Street and N. Senate Avenue. The reports said the driver was pointing a firearm at other drivers and blocking traffic.

IMPD spotted the vehicle near the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and tried to pull the driver over. The driver took off, and police followed.

We’re told the driver crashed into a barricade, then get out of the car and ran off.

Officers were able to catch up with him and take him into custody in the 3400 block of Arsenal Avenue.

Police have not released any information about possible charges. It also has not been confirmed if the man was armed.