INDIANAPOLIS — Bomb squads were called Monday after a “possible explosive device” was found inside a northwest Indy home. The device was later found to not be an explosive.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media at 1:15 p.m. Monday that IMPD detectives executing a search warrant in the 6700 block of Zionsville Road had found a “possible explosive device” inside the residence.

“Officers have identified a safe perimeter and the IMPD Bomb Squad is responding,” the post read.

Police said at the time that detectives did not believe there was any threat to anyone outside the perimeter, which was in a residential area on Indy’s northwest side. Zionsville Road was closed from W. 62nd Street to W. 71st Street during the brief investigation.

Less than an hour later, around 1:50 p.m., IMPD said that crews were able to quickly identify that the device was NOT an explosive.

“The investigation is ongoing regarding the original search warrant,” police said. “IMPD appreciates the community’s cooperation.”