INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Chatsbee Court at 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.