INDIANAPOLIS – Local and federal authorities served a series of warrant warrants across central Indiana Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration are targeting several locations around Indianapolis and Muncie.

One of those locations is in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue, where FOX59/CBS4 cameras captured police activity. Indianapolis Metropolitan police are assisting. An Indianapolis Animal Care Services vehicle was also spotted nearby.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is involved in the investigation. The FBI confirmed that federal agents along with the USDA, DEA and “local partners” are part of the effort.

This is a continuation of “Operation Icebreaker,” an ongoing investigation into illicit drug activity.