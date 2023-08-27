INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday.

A press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to 2900 Indianapolis Ave on a report of a deceased person. When officials arrived at the scene, they found an adult male near an occupied house’s garage.

IMPD noted that its homicide detectives were then dispatched to the scene to investigate. After the Marion County Coroner’s Office performed an inspection of the body, officials determined that the person had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police do not know exactly when the person died or how long he had been in the location before he was found.

IMPD is asking for the general public’s assistance in its investigation of the incident. Those with information are encouraged to contact IMPD Detective Kyle Hoover by phone at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be given at (317) 262-8477 or www.CrimeTips.org. IMPD is offering a $1,000 cash reward to those that provide information that leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward.

Officials will release the decedent’s name after his family has been properly notified. Police are still looking into the incident with assistance from the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the county coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.