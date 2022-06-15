INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a former Chipotle employee accused of robbing the same restaurant he used to work for, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

Khepera-Faheem Hill, age 19, was arrested Monday on charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Police said he last worked for the Chipotle in September of 2021.

On May 9 just after 5 p.m., police were called to the Chipotle at 1650 E. 86th St. on the city’s north side.

When officers arrived, employees at Chipotle told them that three black males had just robbed the business, per IMPD. The suspects took an unknown amount of cash before leaving in a vehicle.

With the help of the employees and other witnesses, detectives were able to identify Hill as one of the suspects, police noted. Detectives also used surveillance video to identify a vehicle “with several distinctive characteristics” that was used in the robbery, per IMPD. That vehicle was captured on a Flock license plate reader in the area of the robbery, and detectives discovered the vehicle was registered to Hill, police added.

IMPD is still searching for the two other suspects.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475. The public can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.