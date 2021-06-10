IMPD gun intelligence detectives arrest 2 after guns, stash of drugs found in motel room

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with IMPD and its Crime Gun Intelligence Center arrested two people on drug and gun charges after an investigation.

That investigation led them to a motel room in the 2300 block of Post Drive on the east side where officials says guns and drug were laid out in plain sight.

Detectives seized five handguns, approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana-THC items and approximately $2,616 in cash.



43-year-old Eugene Thread and 27-year-old Katherine Ritchison were arrested for preliminary charges including serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, domestic batterer in possession of a firearm, dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams with a firearm, and possession of controlled substance with a firearm.



The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.



The goal of the Indianapolis CGIC is to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis. CGIC detectives continue to work diligently with other agencies and detectives specialized in different criminal cases to remove crime guns out of the hands of violent criminals.



If any citizen has additional information related to these cases, please contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.