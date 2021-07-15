IMPD: Homeless man injured after vehicle randomly shot at on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is recovering after a shooting on the near east side early Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 3700 block of E. Washington Street around 2:25 a.m. Investigators say a man was sleeping in his van in a grocery store parking lot when someone fired randomly at the vehicle.

The man was hit by at least one bullet.

His current condition is not known, but IMPD confirms he was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

Evidence technicians will work to gather information on the gun used in the shooting.