IMPD homicide detectives investigate after unresponsive person found on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened an investigation on the southeast side.

Police responded to the area of Valley Ridge Drive and Ridge Vale Place near Emerson and Southport for report of an unresponsive person Thursday morning. IMPD officers located a victim at that location with undisclosed injuries.

While homicide detectives were brought on, evidence gathered at the scene suggested it was a self-inflicted injury.

The coroner’s office will now determine the manner and cause of death.