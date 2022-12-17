INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning.

Walk-in patient at Eskenazi

The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot.

Police are investigating where the shooting happened.

The only information about the patient is they are in “good condition.”

1 shot on Hawthorne Lane

IMPD responded to another report of a shooting around 2:17 a.m. on the east side.

Police found a shooting victim in the 1300 block of S. Hawthorne Lane (near Emerson and Southeastern).

The victim was last said to be stable.

1 shot on Creek Way

A little after 5:35 a.m., police were sent to the area of 4000 Creek Way (off of Carson Avenue).

One person was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person was last said to be “awake and breathing.”

1 shot on W. 46th Street

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7200 block of W. 46th Street (near Eagle Creek Parkway).

One victim was found and was last said to be in stable condition.