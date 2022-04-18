INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after responding to a male shooting victim on the west side late Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to the 2600 block of S. Lockburn Street around 11 p.m.

They found a male who had been shot, however police do not believe he was shot on Lockburn. They suspect he was shot at a different location and then either drove himself or was dropped off on Lockburn.

He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

Police have not released anything about a suspect.