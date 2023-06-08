INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a carjacking on Indy’s near northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said it happened off East 35th Street and Caroline Avenue. They said there were no injuries after the incident.

FOX59 spoke with the reported victim who claims he is an Uber driver. After getting called to an address in the area, he said a person took his car at gunpoint.

He went to a nearby gas station off North Keystone Avenue for help and was waiting for a ride.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.