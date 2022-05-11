INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a connection between two shooting incidents on the near northeast side that sent two people to the hospital.

Police first checked out a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue at 11:10 p.m.

Less than five minutes later, another shots fired call was made from the Marathon gas station at 2901 E. 38th Street. That’s less than two miles from the Brouse Avenue location.

IMPD says one male victim was found at Brouse Ave., and another male victim was found at the Marathon.

Police say the victim found at the gas station was given a ride there from the Brouse Avenue location, so the two incidents appear to be related.