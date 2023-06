INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning on the city’s east side.

IMPD was called to a barn at North Spencer Avenue near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 21st Street just before 4 a.m.

North Spencer Avenue deadly shooting scene on Indy’s east side, June 15.

When officers arrived they located a victim with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.

No suspect or motive information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.