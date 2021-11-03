IMPD investigates homicide after woman found inside physical therapy clinic on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found unresponsive on the northwest side.

According to police, officers were sent to a physical therapy clinic in the 3800 block of Shore Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. First responders then found an unresponsive woman with visible trauma. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives have now launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov  . 

