INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a double shooting at a gas station on Indy’s south side.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting, but said the alleged shooter did stay on scene and cooperate with detectives. Right now police are not searching for any additional suspects.

Police said the violence happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street.

When they arrived, officers found two people shot. One man died on scene. Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police reports claim officers were initially told the violence started as a possible carjacking, but that motive remains under investigation.

“Preliminary information leads us to believe there was some type of altercation, whether it was a disagreement or a carjacking, that was occurring when the third party got involved,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

So far police believe the third person pulled the trigger, then stayed on scene to explain what happened.

It’s not clear if either of the shooting victims were armed or what role each played, but police offered a word of caution for everyone.

“We want to remind everybody that just because they have a weapon doesn’t mean they should use it,” said Cook.

Police also wouldn’t specify how a black Buick wound up at the scene of the shooting. Police reports show that car was reported stolen in a carjacking involving different victims at a business on Mann Road just a half hour before the shooting.

“Right now the whole thing is under investigation. All the parties involved have been accounted for,” said Cook. “No matter the circumstances or who is all involved, it affects somebody.”

So far police say no arrests have been made in the case.

Managers at the Marathon said they couldn’t share surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@ind.gov