INDIANAPOLIS – The names of three men killed in a trio of homicides over the span of just eight hours on Saturday have been released. One of the three cases resulted in a quick arrest.

Worcester Avenue — Saturday 5:30 p.m.

The last of the three homicides took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at an east-side home. Witnesses told Indianapolis Metro police crews that an argument between family members over rent money turned deadly at their residence on Worcester Avenue.

IMPD said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Nasworthy, called 911 and stayed on scene. He was later arrested and accused of murdering 33-year-old Joey Sheriff, his own brother.

Booking photo of Isaiah Nasworthy

According to the affidavit, Nasworthy confessed he told his brother he was scared of the victim walking toward him, but also admitted that Sheriff didn’t try to attack him and didn’t have a weapon.

“The suspect, in this case, might have a reasonable fear his life was in danger, but it’s hard to show that when the dead person doesn’t have a weapon,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Crawford isn’t connected to the case, but said while Indiana is a stand-your-ground state, people can only use deadly force if the threat is deemed reasonable.

“It sounds like in this case the suspect did not have reason to believe that, because simply having his brother coming at him in a menacing fashion is not enough to shoot him,” said Crawford.

Capitol and 16th Street — Saturday 4 p.m.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, 90 minutes prior to the Worcester Avenue homicide, IMPD officers responded to 1600 N. Capitol on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Capitol and 16th Street, officers found an adult male who IEMS pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Monday as 47-year-old John Pollard Jr.

Police believe a driver intentionally swerved onto the sidewalk, hit Pollard Jr. and sped away.

27th Street — Saturday 10 a.m.

The first of the three homicides took place around 10 a.m. Saturday on the near northwest side of Indy when IMPD crews were called to the 1100 block of W. 27th St. for a person shot.

Officers said 40-year-old Charles Muldrow III was shot inside a home and later died.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Reactions to the violence

“One way of dealing with conflict is violence,” said Dountonia Batts. “What we want is alternatives to violence that we need to teach individuals.”

Batts works with the Peace Learning Center. She said just last week that teaching people how to de-escalate conflict with family members is a key to public safety because police can’t stop family-related violence on their own.

Nasworthy’s arrest marks the second time in two days IMPD arrested someone accused of killing their own brother.

Last week a man named Enrique Hernandez was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death.

The 24-year-old Hernandez was allegedly mad at his brother, 30-year-old victim Juan Parada, at the family’s home on the far east side, resulting in the fatal stabbing.

Nasworthy remains behind bars without bond pending the filing of formal charges.