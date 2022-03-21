INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a dog found badly injured on the west side.

According to IMPD, the dog was found locked inside of a bathroom in an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive near W. Vermont Street.

Photo courtesy of IMPD

Photo courtesy of IMPD

The dog was still alive although gravely injured when found. The dog appeared to have been burned across its body. It died from its injuries a few days later.

The dog is described as a brown brindle pit bull with spots.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.