INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police are unaware at this time of where the shooting occurred.

No additional details have been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.