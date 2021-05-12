IMPD searching for suspects after juvenile shot on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot Wednesday on the city’s near east side.

Officers responded to the intersection of Brookside Parkway S. Dr. and N. Dearborn St., just south of Brookside Park, around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious.

The following photo of a suspect vehicle described as an early model Buick Rendezvous was provided:

Photo of a suspect vehicle provided by IMPD

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.