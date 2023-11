INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a death on the city’s east side.

IMPD said they responded to the report of a person down at an apartment complex on the 200 block of North Shortridge Road near E. Washington and Shadeland Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Scene of death investigation at east side apartments on Nov. 23, 2023.

Officers located a victim with trauma. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story.