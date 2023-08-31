INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 34th and Baltimore Ave. around 2:40 a.m. and located an adult male with a gunshot wound lying on the road. Investigators said a bystander called 911 after locating the victim and rendered aid.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 2:48 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone to call the IMPD homicide unit if they see or know anything regarding this incident.