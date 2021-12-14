IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday night, IMPD officers were called to reports of a shooting on the northeast side, that has become the city’s latest case of deadly gun violence.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of North Edmondson Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. The area is just west of the East 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue intersection.

Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim who was pronounced dead on scene.

More information on the victim and if they have a suspect has not been provided at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

