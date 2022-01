INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said one person is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Indy’s east side.

They found a victim that was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call IMPD, or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.