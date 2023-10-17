INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating after one person was found shot to death on the city’s east side.

IMPD said they received a report of a person shot Tuesday just before 4 p.m. This was on the 10000 block of East 30th Street near North Mitthoefer Road.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

IMPD said they were also on the scene of East 56th Street and North Post Road where officers found another person with gunshot injuries. Preliminarily, this is believed to be associated with the original scene on East 30th Street.

The victim there was reported in critical condition.

FOX59/CBS4 are working to learn more about the shooting.

If anyone has information about the incident, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.