IMPD investigating homicide after person found shot to death on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a homicide on the east side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to 1722 N. Layman Ave. around 3:50 a.m. Friday in response to a person shot.

Officers located an unresponsive man inside the residence and said he’d suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency arrived to gather forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name once family notification has been made.