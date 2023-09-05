INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate a homicide on Indy’s northwest side after a man was found shot to death inside his own home.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday night, IMPD officers were called to a home on Stanhope Way and found 33-year-old Rashawn Finney shot to death.

“I’m devastated,” said neighbor Amy Hargis. “I grew up here.”

Amy Hargis has lived in the northwest side neighborhood for decades.

She describes Finney, who lived right next door, as a kind and loving father to his young children who had special needs.

“Just seeing him with his kids, it’s heartbreaking,” Hargis said. “He was a wonderful dad. He really was. He was so patient with his kids.”

Finney’s friends and family claim two recently acquired pit bull puppies were taken from the home, although it’s not clear if that is connected to the murder or not.

“Our detectives are still trying to get that information and get the facts of what occurred before the shooting took place,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Because the killing took place in a residential neighborhood with security cameras visible on several homes, police hope people can provide them with videos or other clues to help hold the killer accountable.

“In cases like this,” Burris said, “where we don’t have suspect information, we rely heavily on community members to assist us to get us that information so we can solve these cases.”

As police’s investigation of the incident continues, Hargis will continue to reflect on the loss her neighborhood and Finney’s family suffered.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” Hargis said. “He was always just so loving with his kids, and that’s what breaks my heart about this is those babies.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Colten.Smith@indy.gov

Alternatively, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 to remain anonymous.