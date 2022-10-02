INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation by IMPD is currently underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred on Indy’s west side Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday IMPD was called to the 500 block of South Holt Road on report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they requested the IMPD SWAT team who responded shortly after.

A preliminary investigation shows that shots were fired inside the residence and after hearing the shots, SWAT made their entrance into the residence.

Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred in which an adult male was shot and was then pronounced deceased by SWAT medics on the scene.

An adult female was rescued from the situation.

No officers were injured in this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.