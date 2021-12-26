IMPD investigating Castleton bar shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton Square Mall after multiple reports of a person shot. After arriving, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That individual was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.