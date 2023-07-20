INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday morning near downtown.
IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at N. Pennsylvania Street and East Walnut Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead. Investigators said a person was detained on the scene.
This is breaking news, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.