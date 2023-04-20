INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in one month, IMPD is investigating a homicide at a troubled apartment complex on the near northeast side.

The New Bridge Apartments sit near 25th and Keystone.

The deadly shooting Wednesday night marked the sixth homicide in less than four years at that same complex.

Those deaths have sparked legal fights over the safety of this property.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, 34-year-old Randy Hinkle was shot in the parking lot of the New Bridge Apartments and died after being rushed to the hospital.

“The behavior here is unacceptable,” said IMPD Major Mike Leepper.

Apartment managers said Hinkle did not live at the property.

Crime scene tape from that overnight homicide crossed over a memorial where 29-year-old Julius Simpson was shot to death on the same street just last month.

“I’m not the only parent that’s grieving,” said Willie Quinn.

Willie Quinn knows the pain both those families are feeling because his 20-year-old son Marquis Quinn was also killed at the same complex in August 2019. That death marked the first of six killings on the property in less than four years.

“It’s a harsh word, but I hate those apartments,” said Quinn.

Photo of Marquis Quinn

Following Quinn’s murder, 60-year-old Johnny Purchase was working as a community outreach coach at the new bridge complex when someone killed him on the job in January 2021.

Photo of Johnny Purchase

His family filed a civil lawsuit which is still ongoing. That suit accuses the apartments of failing to maintain a reasonably safe property, not doing background checks on tenants or employing adequate security.

Also in 2021, 32-year-old Adrian Grigley II was killed on Beckwith. That was followed by the death of 68-year-old Rodney Kimble in February 2022.

“It is a death trap. Someone is always getting killed over there,” said Quinn.

Willie said his son’s death is a wound that never heals because no one has ever been arrested for the crime.

“I get no peace. He’s a cold case. He’s on the shelf,” said Quinn.

Willie just wishes the apartment managers would clean up the property and people in the area would speak up to hold the various killers accountable.

“It seems like don’t nobody cares over there. Somebody knows something, so say something. Not only about my son, but about the other homicides over there,” said Quinn.

So far all six homicides at the apartment complex since 2019 remain unsolved.

Anyone with information about the incident Thursday should call Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

