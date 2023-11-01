INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a “suspicious” death after being called to an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 12 p.m. on a report of a death investigation to the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive N. after local fire department crews requested officers, online records show.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive teenage female behind the apartment complex in the tree line.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). According to IMPD on Thursday morning, detectives had a person of interest detained and were speaking with that individual.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, IMPD confirmed that officers were making an arrest on the far east side in connection with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit’s Office or Crime Stoppers.