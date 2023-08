Deadly shooting scene at Laurelwood apartments on Aug. 15, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were found shot on the city’s south side, Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD said they were called to the Laurelwood public housing apartments off Salisbury Lane near Laurel Street and East Sumner Avenue.

Both victims were found with gunshot wounds and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no condition for the second victim.

