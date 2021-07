INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found on the near northeast side overnight Tuesday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Temple Avenue, across the street from Washington Park, just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers found an unresponsive adult male suffering from injuries consistent with undisclosed trauma. He was pronounced dead by medics on scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.