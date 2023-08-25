INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men reportedly involved in a June shooting.

In a post to the department’s social media accounts, IMPD provided a video of two men detectives believe are related to a June 17 shooting in northwest Indianapolis. The release said that at the time, officers located a 15-year-old with gunshot wound injuries.

The post read that they are looking to identify the “male in the blue,” who is believed to be the suspect in the incident. The man in the green is believed to have information in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people in the video or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.