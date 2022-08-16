INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month.

According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2516 W. 10th Street on August 5.

The victim was approached by a man with a handgun who hit him on the back of the head with the weapon and then told him to hand his possessions over.

IMPD says the victim was able to push the gun away, but the man fired a shot at him. The victim did not get shot however.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving the station in a blue SUV-type vehicle with a woman in the driver’s seat.

The suspect is a described as being in his 40s to 50s and 5’10” to 6″.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.