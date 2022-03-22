INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles.

According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.

Police say the man touched one of the females inappropriately before he got into a white pickup truck (as a passenger) and left the area.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).