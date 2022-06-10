INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with IMPD are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a recent vandalism.

Police say the suspect vandalized buildings and sidewalks in the Broad Ripple area on June 8.

IMPD provided the images below of the suspect and spray painted messages, including “Do you see me?” and “Are you happy?”

Photo provided by IMPD

Photo provided by IMPD

Photo provided by IMPD

Anyone with information about this suspect or any other locations this suspect may have vandalized should contact Detective David Yancey at 317-327-6157 or e-mail him at David.yancey@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.